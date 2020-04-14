‘You can’t hold Milwaukee down:’ Amid gatherings ban, 4/14 Day celebrations move online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Tuesday was a Milwaukee Day unlike any other. Typically on April 14 (4/14), people all across the 414 area code are celebrating Milwaukee, but those parties are happening at home this year.

A tribute video put together by Allies & Company went viral in the 414. It starts off quiet, showing a silent city that should be full of noise. As it gets louder, you notice the life still in it -- a celebration of Milwaukee Day that is unlike any other.

"We're kind of a city that thrives on socializing, festivals and getting together," said Mo Crosby with Swarmm Events. "So, we've decided to give the city a way to celebrate together still."

Swarmm Events teamed up with 88.9 Radio Milwaukee to host a celebration online.

"We're bringing together, virtually, some local bands and DJs, some awesome local artists, we have a lot of giveaways," Crosby said.

From basement blues to empty bar rock, Milwaukee Day was celebrated far and wide -- at home, but still with you.

"You can't hold Milwaukee down when they want to celebrate something," said Weston Mueller, who was part of a listening party. "This bar is empty, but it still feels like it here."

The event was held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday. If you'd like to take part in the festivities, check out these links to live streams of the day's events: