Vote totals from the April 7 spring election in Wisconsin
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘You can’t hold Milwaukee down:’ Amid gatherings ban, 4/14 Day celebrations move online

Posted 5:48 pm, April 14, 2020, by , Updated at 06:19PM, April 14, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Tuesday was a Milwaukee Day unlike any other. Typically on April 14 (4/14), people all across the 414 area code are celebrating Milwaukee, but those parties are happening at home this year.

A tribute video put together by Allies & Company went viral in the 414. It starts off quiet, showing a silent city that should be full of noise. As it gets louder, you notice the life still in it -- a celebration of Milwaukee Day that is unlike any other.

Mo Crosby

"We're kind of a city that thrives on socializing, festivals and getting together," said Mo Crosby with Swarmm Events. "So, we've decided to give the city a way to celebrate together still."

Swarmm Events teamed up with 88.9 Radio Milwaukee to host a celebration online.

"We're bringing together, virtually, some local bands and DJs, some awesome local artists, we have a lot of giveaways," Crosby said.

From basement blues to empty bar rock, Milwaukee Day was celebrated far and wide -- at home, but still with you.

Weston Mueller (center)

"You can't hold Milwaukee down when they want to celebrate something," said Weston Mueller, who was part of a listening party. "This bar is empty, but it still feels like it here."

The event was held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday. If you'd like to take part in the festivities, check out these links to live streams of the day's events:

Local musician Keith Pulvermacher participating in virtual Milwaukee Day

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.