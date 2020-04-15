Massive pileup with over 50 cars snarls traffic on Kennedy Expressway in Chicago

CHICAGO –All inbound and outbound lanes were blocked and multiple people were injured Wednesday morning, April 15 due to a number of vehicle crashes on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago.

About 5:45 a.m. authorities received reports of multiple crashes on I-90 near North Avenue, Chicago fire officials said. About 50 vehicles were believed to have been involved.

EMS plan 2 on Kennedy now secure. We have 14 transports and 32 other patients who have been evaluated and will NOT be transported. Low traction conditions still in place. pic.twitter.com/PlfqG9rb4i — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2020

From the crash, 14 people were taken to hospitals and 32 others were treated on the scene, fire officials said. As of 6:15 a.m., lanes remained closed.

