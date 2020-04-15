Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Massive pileup with over 50 cars snarls traffic on Kennedy Expressway in Chicago

Posted 6:35 am, April 15, 2020, by , Updated at 06:39AM, April 15, 2020

(Courtesy: FOX 32)

CHICAGO –All inbound and outbound lanes were blocked and multiple people were injured Wednesday morning, April 15 due to a number of vehicle crashes on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago.

About 5:45 a.m. authorities received reports of multiple crashes on I-90 near North Avenue, Chicago fire officials said. About 50 vehicles were believed to have been involved.

From the crash, 14 people were taken to hospitals and 32 others were treated on the scene, fire officials said. As of 6:15 a.m., lanes remained closed.

This story is developing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.