Smithfield Foods closing Patrick Cudahy plant for 2 weeks ‘to protect our team from COVID-19’

CUDAHY — Smithfield Foods, Inc. announced Wednesday, April 15 that it will close its Cudahy, Wisconsin and Martin City, Missouri facilities beginning later this week — the Patrick Cudahy plant in Cudahy shuttering for two weeks.

FOX6 News on Tuesday spoke with a former union rep who claimed there are at least six positive cases at the dry sausage and bacon plant.

“I hear about six other cases I was not able to confirm yet,” said Willie Garron, former union rep.

Five employees contacted FOX6 News, and three agreed to be interviewed at the suggestion of Garron.

“I don’t know, but I can tell you it’s more than 20,” said an employee. “More than 20, yes.”

“She thinks about 50 or 60 people,” said the daughter of an employee.

In a statement to FOX6 News, officials with the Cudahy Health Department said they’re aware of positive cases at facilities within the city, but did not say how many at Patrick Cudahy. Health officials did note a total of 17 citywide as of Tuesday. Smithfield Foods did not respond to requests from FOX6 News for comment Tuesday, but in an online statement, the company said they added hand sanitizing stations, personal protective gear and thermal scanning, among other things, but the workers who called FOX6 said it’s already too late. Workers at Patrick Cudahy are officially represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union. A call and email to the office of Local 1473 was not returned Tuesday.

Smithfield officials noted in a news release Wednesday the Cudahy and Martin City facilities are located in close proximity to urban areas in which community spread of COVID-19 has been prevalent. A small number of employees at both plants have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Employees will be paid for the next two weeks during which time essential personnel will repeat the rigorous deep cleaning and sanitization that have been ongoing at the facilities.

“From farm to fork, our nation’s food workers, American family farmers and the many others in the supply chain are vital to the security of our country. This is particularly evident as we battle COVID-19 together. Please join me in thanking them,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer, for Smithfield in the release.

Smithfield’s Martin City plant, which employs over 400 people and produces spiral and smoked hams, receives raw material from the company’s Sioux Falls, South Dakota facility, which is closed indefinitely. Without these raw materials, the facility cannot continue to run.

Smithfield will resume operations in Sioux Falls once it receives further direction from local, state and federal officials. This will also allow the company to bring its Martin City facility back online, the release said.

“The closure of our Martin City plant is part of the domino effect underway in our industry. It highlights the interdependence and interconnectivity of our food supply chain. Our country is blessed with abundant livestock supplies, but our processing facilities are the bottleneck of our food chain. Without plants like Sioux Falls running, other further processing facilities like Martin City cannot function. This is why our government has named food and agriculture critical infrastructure sectors and called on us to maintain operations and normal work schedules. For the security of our nation, I cannot understate how critical it is for our industry to continue to operate unabated,” said Sullivan in the release. “We are doing everything in our power to help protect our team members from COVID-19 in the workplace. This starts with stringent and detailed processes and protocols that follow the strict guidance of the CDC and extends to things like the use of thermal scanning, personal protective equipment and physical barriers, to name a few. We are also being explicit with employees: ‘Do not report to work if you are sick or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. You will be paid.”

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.