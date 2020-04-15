× Supervisor proposes 50/50 raffle, scratch-off lottery ticket, more to help fund Milwaukee County Parks

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Supervisor John Weishan proposed on Wednesday, April 15 some unique solutions to help fund Milwaukee County Parks which he said “have suffered from a lack of investment and budget cuts due to the county’s growing structural deficit.”

A news release says Weishan’s proposal includes three components:

County-wide 50/50 raffle, which half the money that is raised going to the winner, and half going to Milwaukee County Parks. New scratch-off lottery ticket with all the proceeds after administrative costs going to Milwaukee County Parks. Special Wisconsin license plate that residents can purchase to show their support for Milwaukee County Parks.

The supervisor’s plan would require action by the state legislature to allow Milwaukee County to raise revenue using these tools.

Weishan issued the following statement in the news release:

“Our parks are struggling, and we need to come up with solutions now. If we don’t try new and novel solutions, we risk losing more parks facilities to neglect, and we risk losing public access to the creep of privatization.”