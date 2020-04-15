MILWAUKEE -- The new film "Sergio" tells the true story of a top UN diplomat on a mission in Iraq. Gino recently spoke with the film's star and director over video chat.
The new film ‘Sergio’ tells the true story of a top UN diplomat on a mission in Iraq
-
Gino talks with the stars of the movie ‘I Still Believe’
-
With the lights dim on Broadway — John Krasinski is helping dreams come true virtually
-
Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell offer a sneak peek at new movie, ‘Downhill’
-
Zach Woods talks about awkward audition when he was first starting out
-
Best shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2020
-
-
Gino has a closer look at the film that took home best picture at the Golden Globes
-
New York City takes extra measures after US airstrike kills Iranian commander
-
US rejects Iraq’s request to work on troop withdrawal plan
-
Disney actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who appeared in ‘Queen of Katwe,’ dead at 15
-
Deff-initely Milwaukee: Pour a fresh cup with Colectivo Coffee’s co-founder Lincoln Fowler
-
-
Fresh off the red carpet: Gino has the scoop on where he’s been the past few days
-
Pentagon says US airstrike killed powerful Iranian general
-
Joe Biden: Iran escalation shows President Trump ‘dangerously incompetent’