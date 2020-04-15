× Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Partnership announced to help feed Wisconsinites, benefit dairy farmers

MILWAUKEE –Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have joined forces with the Hunger Task Force to help provide relief to the growing numbers of underfed and unemployed by connecting milk to emergency food organizations throughout the state.

The $45.6 billion dairy industry in Wisconsin is dealing with a sudden loss of business in schools and restaurants that account for nearly half the market.

According to a press release, the Hunger Task Force will commit up to $1 million to the newly created Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program.

Wisconsin dairy farmers will be paid to supply milk to farmer-owned dairy cooperative Kemps, who will kick off the beginning phase of this week by processing thousands of gallons of milk at its Cedarburg facility.

Hunger Task Force will distribute milk to Free & Local partner food banks and food pantries through the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin, a statewide association that supports food distribution in local communities. Funds committed to the recovery will be used to purchase, process and distribute milk and dairy products.

“We’re proud to organize this new partnership with our friends at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection” said Hunger Task Force Executive Director Sherrie Tussler. “The Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Partnership is the current best solution to feed the hungry while supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers and producers in these difficult and uncertain times.”