3 shot during 'socially distant' family barbecue in California

three young men in their 20s were shot while having a family BBQ in a carport so they could try their best to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said all of the young men survived after they were shot Wednesday, April 15 about 7:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Marina Way South in Richmond, California.

Police said the family was eating in the carport, while “doing their best to social distance,” when a light-colored vehicle approached the home, stopped and someone pulled out a gun and fired. Because of shelter-in-place orders due to the spread of coronavirus, Californians must stay six feet apart from each other.

The shooter(s) then fled northbound on Marina Way South, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooter(s) knew the victims or what the motive for the shooting might have been.

One young man that was shot in his upper torso was flown by air ambulance to a local trauma center. The other two young men were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Pomeroy said all three were expected to survive their wounds.