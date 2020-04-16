× Easter tornado in Mississippi breaks state record as largest tornado

MISSISSIPPI — Over 100 tornadoes touched down during the April 12-13 severe weather outbreak that stretched from Texas to Virginia.

In southern Mississippi, two intense tornadoes touched down Sunday afternoon, with one of those tornadoes reaching EF-4 intensity. The tornado packed estimated winds of 170 mph, left a 68-mile damage path and reached a width of two miles.

Huge, destructive tornado in Soso, MS just now @WXgage pic.twitter.com/zpzuEa5erS — Connor McCrorey (@ConnorWX) April 12, 2020

The size of the tornado surpassed a state record of a 1.75-mile-wide tornado in 2014, and is now the largest tornado in Mississippi state history. The largest tornado in the U.S. is the El Rino tornado — a width of 2.5 miles — which hit El Rino, Oklahoma in 2013.

The powerful Easter Sunday storm dropped over 12″ over snow 30 minutes south of Rhinelander. 9 states saw tornadoes, some strong, in the deep south. Tornadoes from Texas to the Carolina coast. Over 30 fatalities. A tragic Easter Sunday for many across the south. -Tom Wachs pic.twitter.com/4kmk4iNhoT — Tom Wachs (@Tom_Wachs) April 14, 2020

Over the next eight weeks, tornado season will begin in the upper Midwest with the peak of tornado season arriving in June in Wisconsin.

It is important for you and your family to be prepared for the upcoming season by practicing severe weather plans around your home, getting alert systems ready — like weather radios — and staying tuned to the local forecast on www.fox6now.com or your FOX6 Weather App.

In this video, Meteorologist Eric Manges highlights past tornado threats in Wisconsin history, and how to be prepared for the upcoming severe season.