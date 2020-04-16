‘Enough is enough:’ Organizers expect up to 3K at Capitol protest, demanding Gov. Evers reopen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, April 16 directed the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to extend Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order until May 26 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. News of the extension comes amid growing criticism from conservatives who are pushing Evers, and governors in other states, to loosen restrictions -- and there's a protest planned at the Capitol in Madison.

"You're really left not knowing where to go or what to do," said Lizabeth Kristiansen, owner of Spa Liz & Co.

Kristiansen said she's struggling to pay bills, and called on Governor Evers to let her reopen.

"One thing that would be nice is to open up the restrictions back to one-on-one because I take more precautions here than even at my doctor's office, as far as when people come here, as far as sanitation, disinfectant," said Kristiansen.

This, with a rally planned at the Capitol in Madison Friday, April 24, when the original "Safer at Home" order was set to expire -- similar to a large rally held Wednesday, April 15 in Lansing, Michigan.

"Just lock you all down and punish everybody by saying you must stay home, I just don't think that's the answer," said Matt Snorek, co-founder of the Reopen Wisconsin Freedom Rally.

Organizers said 2,000 to 3,000 are expected for the protest -- a large gathering which will be in violation of social distancing rules.

"We just think enough is enough," said Snorek. "We want folks to come there, be responsible, let your voices be heard."

Some have launched petitions to recall Governor Evers.

Meanwhile, Kristiansen said she wants clearer communication on whether she'll be receiving financial assistance soon.

"Everyone keeps telling you you're getting funding," said Kristiansen. "When? Where? How? And as a solo with no employees, a lot of the things that are out there, I don't qualify for."

She said she may have to close for good.