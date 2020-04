× Former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Eugene Kane dies at 63; COVID-19 test pending

MILWAUKEE — Eugene Kane, 63, a former columnist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, passed away Thursday, April 16, the Milwaukee County medical examiner reported.

Kane died at his home in Milwaukee Thursday afternoon.

The medical examiner said COVID-19 testing is in process and results should be known by Friday afternoon.

Reports will be released after the cause of death is finalized.