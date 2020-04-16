× Mashed potato soup: This hearty dish will warm you up this spring

MILWAUKEE — The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a hearty dish to warm you up this spring.

Mashed Potato Soup

Ingredients:

4 to 6 slices bacon, chopped into small pieces (optional)

1 cup onion, finely diced

2 stalks celery, finely diced

2 to 3 cups milk

2 cups chicken stock

Salt and pepper

4 to 6 cups prepared mashed potatoes (leftovers work great)

1/4 to 1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)

Shredded cheddar cheese (optional)

Scallions or chives, chopped (optional)

Sour cream (optional)

Directions:

In a large soup pan, fry bacon until crispy. Remove bacon from pan and set aside. Leave a couple tablespoons of bacon drippings in the pan. If not using bacon you can use 2 tablespoons butter or olive oil. Cook celery and onions in the drippings until they start to get soft. Season with salt and pepper. Add 2 cups of milk and stock. Bring to a simmer. Stir in mashed potatoes and half of the crumbled bacon. Remove from heat and whisk in 1/4 cup heavy cream. Taste to see if a little more salt and pepper is needed. If mixture is too thick, add a little more milk or cream. Serve soup in bowl with scallions, remaining crumbled bacon, sour cream and cheddar cheese on top!