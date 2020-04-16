Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Mashed potato soup: This hearty dish will warm you up this spring

(Courtesy: The Cooking Mom)

MILWAUKEE — The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a hearty dish to warm you up this spring.

Mashed Potato Soup

Ingredients:
4 to 6 slices bacon, chopped into small pieces (optional)
1 cup onion, finely diced
2 stalks celery, finely diced
2 to 3 cups milk
2 cups chicken stock
Salt and pepper
4 to 6 cups prepared mashed potatoes (leftovers work great)
1/4 to 1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)
Shredded cheddar cheese (optional)
Scallions or chives, chopped (optional)
Sour cream (optional)

Directions:
In a large soup pan, fry bacon until crispy.   Remove bacon from pan and set aside.  Leave a couple tablespoons of bacon drippings in the pan.  If not using bacon you can use 2 tablespoons butter or olive oil. Cook celery and onions in the drippings until they start to get soft. Season with salt and pepper. Add 2 cups of milk and stock. Bring to a simmer. Stir in mashed potatoes and half of the crumbled bacon. Remove from heat and whisk in 1/4 cup heavy cream. Taste to see if a little more salt and pepper is needed. If mixture is too thick, add a little more milk or cream. Serve soup in bowl with scallions, remaining crumbled bacon, sour cream and cheddar cheese on top!

