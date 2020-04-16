Police: 6-year-old boy wounded in firearm incident near 25th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. Thursday near 25th and Keefe.

Authorities say a 6-year-old boy sustained a graze wound when he got ahold of a gun inside a home and accidentally fired it. Criminal charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office against a 79-year-old woman in connection to the incident.

Statement from MPD:

The Milwaukee Police Department would like to remind everyone to please secure all firearms with a gun lock or in a secure location to keep them out of the reach of children.