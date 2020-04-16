× Sargento Foods donates $2 million in cheese to help food banks across the country

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — To help feed families during this time of need, Sargento Foods Inc. is donating $2 million in cheese to the Hunger Task Force and its membership organization the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin.

To assist families outside Wisconsin, Sargento will provide donated cheese to Feeding America. The family-owned cheese company is providing relief by donating a total of 15.8 million cheese sticks which can feed more than 1.3 million households across the U.S.

“Our long-standing commitment to fighting hunger means more now than ever before. We are grateful to continue our partnership with Hunger Task Force and expand our outreach nationally through Feeding America to help families in Wisconsin and across the nation. We want to do our part to address the growing issue of hunger and food insecurity during these challenging times,” said Louie Gentine, 3rd generation CEO of Sargento Foods. “We are honored to be a vital part of our nation’s food supply and will do everything we can to make sure families have food on the table and to support our community in a real way.”

Sargento has also launched a new section on its website that addresses a variety of topics including employee safety, business continuity and charitable initiatives. Those visiting the website will also find additional resources such as recipes to offer inspiration for those staying safe and cooking with loved ones at home.

“For more than 25 years, Sargento has demonstrated leadership in anti-hunger work as a true partner in our mission to end hunger throughout Wisconsin,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of Hunger Task Force. “This donation is yet another demonstration of the amazing support and continuing dedication to help the more than 50,000 people we serve every month which has increased significantly in the face of COVID-19.”

“Feeding America is thankful to Sargento for its generous product donation to food banks across the country during this unprecedented time of need,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Their contribution will help make a difference for families who may not know where to find their next meal.”