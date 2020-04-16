Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

West Allis police make 6-year-old boy’s birthday extra special!

Posted 9:48 am, April 16, 2020, by , Updated at 10:23AM, April 16, 2020

WEST ALLIS — A West Allis family could not be more thankful for the actions of their police department — which made a 6-year-old boy’s birthday extra special.

On Wednesday, April 15, it was young Caleb’s birthday. Caleb’s parents say their son has always loved the police — and has been bummed without school and not being able to have a birthday party this year due to the coronavirus.

When the family reached out to the West Allis Police Department, the force came through in a big way. Officers pulled up to Caleb’s house on Wednesday with lights blinking and sirens blaring — and then got out of their squads to sing Happy Birthday to Caleb! Caleb’s parents say he was so surprised that he cried for joy!

Nicely done, WAPD!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.