West Allis police make 6-year-old boy's birthday extra special!

WEST ALLIS — A West Allis family could not be more thankful for the actions of their police department — which made a 6-year-old boy’s birthday extra special.

On Wednesday, April 15, it was young Caleb’s birthday. Caleb’s parents say their son has always loved the police — and has been bummed without school and not being able to have a birthday party this year due to the coronavirus.

When the family reached out to the West Allis Police Department, the force came through in a big way. Officers pulled up to Caleb’s house on Wednesday with lights blinking and sirens blaring — and then got out of their squads to sing Happy Birthday to Caleb! Caleb’s parents say he was so surprised that he cried for joy!

Nicely done, WAPD!