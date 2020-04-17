Construction of alternate COVID-19 care facility at Expo Center nearly done, project entering next phase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center is nearing completion, a Wisconsin State Fair Park spokesperson said.

The facility -- intended for use housing COVID-19 patients in the event that hospital space runs out -- is being constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA Region V, Gov. Tony Evers’ administration, the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin State Fair Park, a number of local leaders, medical professionals, designers and construction contractors.

The 10-day design and construction project is expected to be completed Saturday, April 18. At that point, preparations will shift toward making the facility patient ready if needed. That would include finalizing internal communications and IT systems and hiring and training staff.

The final transition from the construction team to the leadership and medical team will take place next week.