FOX6 to offer stream, broadcast of live Catholic Mass Sundays at 11 a.m.

Posted 10:36 am, April 17, 2020, by , Updated at 10:38AM, April 17, 2020

MILWAUKEE — As a public service, FOX6 is proud to offer a live Catholic Mass on Sunday mornings.

The broadcast starts at 11 a.m. Sunday — and will be brought to you live from the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Milwaukee.

We plan to broadcast and stream these services until public Masses can resume.

The Sunday late morning Mass is in addition to the taped Catholic Masses we bring you twice on Sundays — at 5:30 a.m. and again at 5:30 p.m.

