Inmates escaped from Columbia Correctional Institution captured in Rockford, IL

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The two inmates who escaped from Columbia Correctional Institution on Thursday have reportedly been captured in Rockford, Illinois, according to our news partners in Madison.

On Friday morning, April 17, a woman who runs the Miss Carly’s homeless shelter in the city posted onto its Facebook page that the two men showed up there wearing prison-issue sweats and thermal shirts.

She said she recognized them as the fleeing fugitives, Thomas Deering and James Newman, and contacted authorities. According to her, members of the Rockford Police Department arrived within minutes and “handled the situation.”

Both escaped inmates from the Columbia Correctional Facility in Portage, WI are now in custody. They arrived at Miss Carly’s and were recognized from their posted pictures. More details to follow. #rockfordilpolicedepartment — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 17, 2020

This is a developing story.