Milwaukee County launches website to track response to COVID-19 in correctional facilities

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County launched on Friday, April 17 a new COVID-19 dashboard focused exclusively on providing data about individuals who are currently in the care of Milwaukee County.

The dashboard shows the numbers of individuals confirmed positive for COVID-19, as well as other information and answers to frequently asked questions.

CLICK HERE to view the COVID-19 dashboard for individuals in county care

Beginning on Saturday, April 18, the State of Wisconsin, in collaboration with Milwaukee County, will begin testing of every individual and employee at the House of Correction. Approximately 1,000 inmates and employees will be tested.

Testing results will be available within 72 hours and will provide a valuable snapshot to the County for decision making. Individuals who test positive will be isolated in separate dormitories.