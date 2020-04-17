Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Open Record Special Edition: Contact 6

Posted 12:51 pm, April 17, 2020, by , and , Updated at 11:59AM, April 17, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Contact 6 is a problem-solving powerhouse at FOX6. It has been busier than ever with consumer issues related to COVID-19. In this special edition of Open Record, the team dives into some of the top issues and complaints coming into our FOX6 newsroom: Your health insurance, ‘essential’ businesses, and price gouging.

Contact 6’s Jenna Sachs explains her role in our FOX6 coverage of COVID-19 and explains how Contact 6 is helping answer some of the most pressing questions FOX6 viewers are asking.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

