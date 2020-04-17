× Port Milwaukee reacts to postponement of cruises around the country

MILWAUKEE — Following the cancelation of cruises from major cruise lines earlier in the week, Port Milwaukee issued a statement Friday, April 17 on the postponement of trips slated for the ‘Fresh Coast.’

Port Milwaukee Director Adam Schlicht said:

“As expected, we received formal notification that some planned passenger cruise ship visits at Port Milwaukee in the summer of 2020 have been postponed, including cruise calls by the Pearl Mist in June, in accordance with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The Port and its cruise operator partners place the highest priority on passenger safety. Understandably, the ongoing pandemic may necessitate further rescheduling of other passenger cruises.

Port Milwaukee has seen significant increases in cruise passenger visits over the past year, and I remain optimistic that additional cruises companies and itineraries will include Port Milwaukee in the future.

The Port and its tourism partners in the Milwaukee Cruise Collaborative will continue to promote Milwaukee as an attractive destination for American and international cruise lines.

“We all look forward to the time when cruise passengers can again enjoy sailing the Great Lakes and visiting Milwaukee, the heart of America’s ‘Fresh Coast’.”