‘Safer at Home is working:’ State officials say data shows promise, more testing needed

MILWAUKEE — As we learn more about the coronavirus’ impact on our communities, we are also getting clearer data.

Still, Gov. Tony Evers and officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) say we need even more testing and contact tracing abilities statewide before the Safer at Home order can come to an end.

As it stands right now, Wisconsin has more than 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19; more than 200 people have died from complications of the virus. Of the people who have tested positive, approximately 20% have needed to be hospitalized.

According to data published by the Wisconsin DHS, the number of hospital beds immediately available stands at 37% statewide. 361 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the hospital — 141 of them in intensive care units.

“The data tells us Safer at Home is working and the science of the virus tells us what the path ahead needs to look like,” said Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin DHS. “We are still not testing enough to facilitate the kind of contact tracing we’ll need to do moving forward, or to know the true prevalence of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.”

Palm said that is also why the Safer at Home order has been extended to May 26.

“We often forget that everybody is going through the same thing. Not just in our community, in our state, in our country, but around the world,” said Kimberly McCormick, a psychotherapist with Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s.

While staying at home for a longer period of time may sound daunting, McCormick said it might help some to put the situation into perspective — for both yourself and your children.

“I think one thing for parents to keep in mind is we can’t do it all, we can’t know it all either,” said McCormick. “I think being really honest with kids…If you don’t have an answer, letting them know, ‘I don’t know, but let’s try to find that answer together.'”

According to the Wisconsin DHS, more than 42,000 Wisconsinites have tested negative for COVID-19.