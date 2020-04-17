× UW System workers to take 1 day off per month for year, savings could be up to $3M

MADISON — University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross is ordering everyone that works in system administration to take one furlough day per month for the next year.

Cross sent an email to nearly 600 system administration employees Friday announcing that starting in May they all must take one furlough day per month until June 2021.

System spokesman Mark Pitsch says the more will result in $3 million in savings as the system grapples with coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout.

The system shut down in-person classes in March. told students to move back home and canceled all spring sports. The moves are expected to cost the system nearly $170 million in the spring semester alone. The losses include refunds for on-campus parking, dining and housing, technology purchases to move classes online, payments to student workers who lost their jobs and nonexistent athletic ticket sales.

System regents on Thursday authorized Cross to implement furloughs among administration workers and chancellors to order campus-based furloughs.