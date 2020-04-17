× Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Walks going virtual this summer

WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Humane Society says their annual Pet Walks in Milwaukee and Green Bay are going virtual due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, the organization announced Friday, April 17.

With uncertainty surrounding mass gatherings in the coming months, the organization determined it was best to shift to an online format. Pet Walk Green Bay is Saturday, June 7 and Pet Walk Milwaukee is Saturday, June 20. The fundraisers annually raise about $300,000 for animals in need.

Instead of gathering in a park, WHS is waiving all fees and inviting participants to join them for a digital kickoff online, followed by a run or walk through your own neighborhood – or on a treadmill.

Their “vendor village,” which is traditionally represented by area businesses with event booth space, is being replaced by an online marketplace of all the businesses that support the event.

“While we don’t know what the future holds for all community events this summer,” said Anne Reed, President & CEO of WHS, “we know one thing for sure: love for our pets will always endure, and support of our work means that we’ll be able to continue to meet the ongoing needs of animals in our community.”

To register for Pet Walk Green Bay on June 7, please CLICK HERE.

To register for Pet Walk Milwaukee on June 20, please CLICK HERE.