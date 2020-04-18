2 more men charged in mob shoplifting at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets sentenced to prison

KENOSHA COUNTY — Two more of the eight men charged in connection to a case of mob shoplifting at the North Face store at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets in July 2019 were sentenced on April 15.

Cashmere Antwine, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $10,000, as party to a crime, filed on July 15. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison — credit for 238 days served — and three years of extended supervision on April 15.

Bernard Stratton, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $10,000 as party to a crime, filed on July 15. He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison — credit for 274 days served — and four years of extended supervision on April 15.

According to the criminal complaints, the mob shoplifting incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on July 1, 2019 — and involved up to 10 men.

The complaint stated that those involved were in and out of the store “within 30 seconds to a minute” and that all of the suspects went in at the same time and grabbed jackets before running out. The suspects allegedly fled in three different vehicles.

The manager of the North Face store said the suspects stole more than $33,000 worth of merchandise.

Police released the surveillance video in an effort to identify the men involved.

Pleasant Prairie police received a call from Chicago police about the case less than a week after the crime took place. Chicago officers with the Gang Investigations Unit were called by a confidential informant — and asked if they had seen the video from the North Face incident. When the officers viewed the video, they recognized with “100% certainty” six of the people involved in the shoplifting incident as being from the Mickey Cobras gang.

Days after the theft at North Face, another store, a True Religion store was hit. Police said it appeared different individuals were responsible for the True Religion theft, but the investigations continued.

Four other men involved were previously sentenced in connection to the incident.

Jerrod Brim in November 2019 pleaded guilty to one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $10,000, as party to a crime, filed on July 15, 2019. He was sentenced Jan. 16 to serve two years in prison and two years’ extended supervision.

Terrance Henderson, 28, of Chicago pleaded guilty in November 2019 to one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $10,000, as party to a crime, filed July 15, 2019. He was sentenced on Jan. 13 to serve 18 months in prison and three years’ extended supervision.

Clifford Fields Jr., 28, of Chicago in October pleaded guilty to one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $10,000, as party to a crime, filed on July 15. He was sentenced in December 2019 to serve two years in prison and four years’ extended supervision.

Kristian Green, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $10,000, as party to a crime and one count of retail theft — intentionally taking between $500 and $5,000, as party to a crime. He was sentenced on March 3 to a total of three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

Online court records show that, as of April 18, two additional suspects — Bryant Stratton and Earnest Hopkins — have warrants out for their arrest.