× Pence delivering Air Force Academy commencement address

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In a symbolic show of normalcy, Vice President Mike Pence will deliver a commencement address to the U.S. Air Force Academy’s 2020 graduating class on Saturday — a trip aimed at showing the country is on course to gradually reopening after weeks of the coronavirus shutdown.

Making only his second trip outside Washington in the last six weeks, Pence will be speaking at a scaled-down ceremony in Colorado Springs. The event usually attracts a big crowd to Falcon Stadium, which has a maximum capacity of more than 46,000. But this year, the pandemic forced the academy to close it to visitors and limit it to 30 minutes. Still, the ceremony will feature its signature dramatic demonstration by the Air Force Thunderbirds.

Cadets will march 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart and sit 8 feet (2.4 meters) apart during the ceremony to maintain the recommended social distancing, The Gazette reported.

Despite the changes, the day trip was meant as a signal to the nation that the pandemic response has entered a new phase.

It’s hardly “Mission Accomplished.” Hundreds of Americans continue to die every day from the virus. But White House aides believe that with the release on Thursday of federal guidelines outlining how states should reopen and an effort Friday to address testing shortages, what had been an urgent crisis is now transitioning to a period of sustained containment.

Pence was initially meant to speak to the academy’s graduates via recorded video, as military officials, who moved up the commencement because of the pandemic, doubted Pence would want to travel. But White House aides said Pence on Monday made the call himself to make the trip as the White House was finalizing its guidelines for reopening American again.

On Friday, the federal government’s top scientists leading the coronavirus response sought to dissuade Americans from the notion that everyone in the country will need to be tested before society can begin reopening.

But a far greater challenge awaits, officials said, as they prepare to try to convince a panicked populace, scarred by images of body bags and jammed medical facilities, to accept a new normal where the virus will be a part of, not a disruption to daily life.