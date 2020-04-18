‘Their faces completely light up:’ With restrictions in place, group pays virtual visits to children in hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The coronavirus pandemic has stopped certain hospital visits. With social distancing, it has also changed the way those who are battling illnesses can receive messages of support and encouragement.

That isn't stopping a group of well-known characters from showing their character.

"I always feel so honored to be part of that moment," said Chloe Eggers. "Their faces completely light up."

Since college students are no longer on campus, a special group is using their time to help others.

Eggers, Paige Bruggink and Kylee McGrane are all part of "A Moment of Magic" -- a national non -profit organization of college student volunteers that provides creative programming for children in pediatric hospitals.

"A lot of the times when you walk into a hospital you see princesses or superheroes or college students there to do music therapy or art play that is a moment of magic," McGrane said.

To keep the gleam in the eyes of little ones, their efforts are altered -- a remote task force is now responding.

"Whether that be the virtual visits we are doing one on one or working with hospitals to live stream in all the patient rooms," McGrane said.

From that outreach to wonder on wheels, moments of joy help brighten spirits during times of sickness and uncertainty. Volunteers go above and beyond for children and those who are shut in from the coronavirus pandemic, with initiatives like "A Mom Shops."

"We have been offering to grocery shop for people who are immunocompromised, elderly or at more risk for covid 19," Bruggink said.

Despite the times, the group makes sure they continue to provide help and hope to those in need.

"It's simple and small and so impactful for other people," McGrane said.

A Moment of Magic has also launched the "Magic in the Making" program for college students who can virtually share about campus life and programs with college students. For information about A Moment of Magic, CLICK HERE.