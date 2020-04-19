35-year-old Mount Pleasant man ‘in the prime of his life’ among the youngest to die from COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT — Among the youngest victims to lose their life as a result of the coronavirus in Milwaukee County is a 35-year-old man from Mount Pleasant. Adam Biddle’s family said he was in the prime of his life. He fought the coronavirus for roughly three weeks before he passed away at a hospital in Franklin. His heartbroken family wants everyone, especially young people, to understand this virus can kill.

“He was a good human,” said Cindy Biddle, Adam’s sister. “Adam was just one of those guys you just wanted to be around all the time.”

“Adam was in the prime of his life,” said Colleen Kane, Adam’s mother.

Adam Biddle was a manager at R&B Grinding in Racine, recently married and looking forward to starting a family of his own.

“It’s an opportunity that is now gone because of something that we never, in our wildest dreams, anticipated,” said Kane.

Kane said it started with what seemed like a bad cold. Adam’s symptoms got so bad, he went to the hospital and was immediately admitted.

“Two days later, he went into acute respiratory distress syndrome, and he was put on a ventilator,” said Kane. “Two days after that, his kidneys failed.”

After a three-week fight, Adam Biddle passed away.

“The only underlying condition he had was that he was a big man,” said Kane. “He was overweight.”

His family said they hope seeing their sadness sends a message.

“This doesn’t just impact the person who is ill,” said Cindy Biddle. “This impacts the whole family.”

“There are many that feel that it’s never going to happen to them, so they continue to joke, and make fun of it, and that concerns me,” said Kane. “We don’t want this to happen to someone else because it wasn’t taken seriously.”

“He was an amazing human that we lost because of something that is just unprecedented,” said Cindy Biddle.

Biddle’s family said they’re grateful for the doctors and nurses who were with him, and asked people to consider a blood donation or kind deed for someone in need — in Biddle’s honor. He would have turned 36 on Friday, April 24.