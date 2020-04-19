× #FloridaMorons trends on social media as crowds form at reopened beaches

Crowds reportedly returned to beaches in Jacksonville Friday, April 17 after Governor Ron DeSantis said it was OK to reopen if done safely, Fox News reported. While many Americans are urging the government to reopen the country and try to get things back to normal, others are urging social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fox News reported cheers could be heard at 5 p.m. when barriers to Atlantic Beach, Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Beach came down. Hundreds of people were subsequently pictured enjoying their newfound freedom.

The hashtag #FloridaMorons began trending on Twitter Saturday. While many users shared images of crowds, others posted memes criticizing the governor and other Florida leaders.

“Florida man……reopens the beaches, 14 days into a 27 day ‘stay at home’ order,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another wrote, “This pandemic has shown how many stupid and selfish people live in this country. #FloridaMorons.”

Florida reopened some beaches today & they were packed. I guess in a way it makes perfect Florida-sense. To try to get a little sun so you look healthy at your funeral.#FloridaMorons — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 18, 2020

A few years ago, I saw that there were people who prefer environmentally-less-efficient lightbulbs *because* they are worse for the environment. What we're seeing on Florida's beaches today is a segment of the U.S. population that is pro-destruction, pro-failure. #FloridaMorons pic.twitter.com/IEBB9RmCuL — JRehling (@JRehling) April 18, 2020

Mayor Lenny Curry said Duval County beaches were reopening Friday afternoon with restricted hours, only to be used for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing. The beaches will be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Curry said in a video posted to social media. Gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited and people must still practice social distancing. A statewide stay-at-home order is in place until April 30.