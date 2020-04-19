Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
MPD: Off-duty police officer involved in fight that left 25-year-old man seriously injured

April 19, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Police responded a home near 45th Street and W. Cleveland Avenue to a call of a battery complaint around 7:40 a.m. Sunday morning, April 19, and found an unresponsive 25-year-old Milwaukee man with serious injuries.

An off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer was involved in the altercation with the known subject.

The off-duty officer is a 32-year-old male with over 13 years of service. He was not injured.

Per Milwaukee Police Department’s Standard Operating Procedure, the officer has been placed on administrative duty.

The incident is ongoing and is being investigated by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

