Off-duty officer arrested in beating of 25-year-old Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE — Michael Mattioli, 32, has been arrested for the beating of a man inside a home near 45th Street and W. Cleveland Avenue on Sunday, April 19.

Mattioli is a 13 year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department and has been placed on full suspension, according to police.

Upon arrival Sunday morning, police found an unresponsive 25-year-old Milwaukee man with serious injuries. He is still listed in serious condition.

This incident is being investigated by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and criminal charges will be presented in the upcoming days.

“Had a party last night,” said Bridgette Schulz, who lives down the block.

Schulz said a Milwaukee police officer lives at the home — confirmed by property and city employment records — and there was some type of get-together there before police were called.

“Things got out of hand. Ambulance came this morning — took somebody to the hospital,” said Schulz. “From my understanding, there was a battery incident, and then, when the Command Post pulled up, kind of figured it had something to do with police officer involved.”

The off-duty officer, a 32-year-old man with over 13 years of service, was not injured. He was placed on administrative duty per standard MPD procedure, and jailed as of Sunday night.

“I’m very surprised,” said Schulz. “This is usually a very quiet community. You don’t see all this police activity. I’ve been here for three years. Never seen this. This is pretty surprising.”