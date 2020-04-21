Eggs aren’t just for breakfast anymore! Some tasty ways you can use eggs any time of the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Eggs aren't just for breakfast anymore! Registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Meghan Sedivy, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tasty ways you can use eggs any time of the day.

1. Eggcellent Appetizers

Dying Easter eggs is a fun family tradition for many of us but often this activity leaves us with too many hard-boiled eggs

One easy way to use these eggs is to make a quick deviled egg appetizer by combining egg yolks, Greek yogurt, onion powder, mustard and topping with a little bacon, paprika and green onion

Egg yolks are a nutrition powerhouse. One of the nutrients found in egg yolks is choline. Choline is an important nutrient that helps our bodies control muscle movement, mood and memory. It is also important for infants and young children as it aids in brain development and learning

Ingredients

2 cups water (each dye)

Blue 2 cups roughly chopped red cabbage plus ¾ tsp. Fresh Thyme baking soda

Pink 1 cup diced peeled red beets

Yellow 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme ground turmeric

1 Tbsp. white vinegar (each dye)

8 Fresh Thyme large eggs, hard-boiled and peeled

1 or 2 thin slices prosciutto, for garnish

1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme mayonnaise

2 tsp. Fresh Thyme yellow mustard

¼ tsp. onion salt

Ground white pepper, to taste

Paprika, for garnish

Sliced green onion tops, for garnish

Directions

1. For dye, in a small saucepan, combine water and cabbage, beets, or turmeric. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Strain liquid through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium glass bowl; discard solids. Stir vinegar into liquid. (For blue eggs, add the baking soda to the red cabbage liquid.)

2. Submerge peeled, hard-boiled eggs in dye. Refrigerate 20 to 40 minutes or until desired color intensity; rotate eggs in dye occasionally to color evenly. Remove eggs from dye and pat dry with paper towels. Discard dye.

3. Meanwhile, for prosciutto crisps, preheat oven to 375°F. Arrange prosciutto slices in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until dry and crisp. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to cool. Break cooled prosciutto into bite-size pieces; set aside.

4. For filling, cut dyed eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and transfer to a medium bowl. Set whites aside. Mash yolks with a wire whisk or fork. Add yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard, and onion salt; stir until smooth. Season to taste with white pepper.

5. Pipe or spoon filling into halved whites. Cover and refrigerate until serving time (up to 8 hours). Top eggs with prosciutto crisps. Garnish with paprika and onion tops.

2. Easy Egg Wrap for Lunch

Egg wraps are trending as a lower carbohydrate option instead of bread on sandwiches and wraps.

This egg white wrap from Egglife Foods is a simple swap that can upgrade any lunch and is the perfect base for this Mediterranean Chicken Wrap recipe

Egg whites are a good source of the nutrient selenium that contains antioxidant properties and may help reduce inflammation in the body as well as may help enhance immunity

Props: demo Mediterranean Chicken Egg Wrap live on air

Mediterranean Chicken Egg Wrap Recipe

Ingredients

4 Egglife wraps or low-carb wraps

1/4 cup Fresh Thyme Classic Hummus

3/4 lb. Fresh Thyme grilled chicken strips

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup chopped seedless cucumber

1/3 cup feta cheese crumbles

1/4 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and sliced

2 Tbsp. thinly sliced red onion

4 tsp. light tzatziki ranch Greek yogurt dressing

Directions

1. Spoon 1 Tbsp. of hummus onto each Egglife wrap. Top each with 3 oz. grilled chicken, 1/4 cup tomatoes, 2 Tbsp. cucumber, 1 heaping Tbsp. cheese crumbles, 1 Tbsp. olives, and 1/4 of the red onion. Drizzle each with 1 tsp. dressing.

2. Roll up Egglife wrap around fillings and serve.

3. Superfood Your Supper

This recipe is a personal family favorite as it is as simple as it is delicious. A traditional Shakshuka recipe is a combination of eggs, tomatoes, and spices that has become popular across the US

This Mexican Shakshuka contains eggs, tomatoes and spices but with a Latin flare.

To make this delicious meal, combine black beans and salsa, allow to simmer for a few minutes then make 4 small holes and place 1 whole egg in each hole and bake in the oven until eggs are set.

Egg yolks are one of only a handful of food items that contain vitamin D. In fact, just 1 egg contains 6% of your daily intake and may help promote calcium absorption, bone health and immune health.

Prop: Mexican Shakshuka

Mexican Shakshuka Recipe

Ingredients

1 (16-oz.) container Fresh Thyme mild salsa

1 (15-oz.) can Fresh Thyme black beans, drained

4 large Fresh Thyme eggs

1 large avocado, pitted, peeled and chopped

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

2 Tbsp. finely chopped cilantro

Tortilla chips or flour tortillas, optional

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. In a medium cast-iron skillet, bring salsa and beans to a simmer over medium-high heat. Make four wells in salsa mixture and gently crack an egg into each one. Transfer skillet to oven and bake 10 to 15 minutes or until egg whites are firm and yolks are still a little runny.

3. Top with avocado and grape tomatoes. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve immediately. If desired, serve with tortilla chips or flour tortillas.