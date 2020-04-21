× Foxconn assembling ‘tens of thousands’ of masks in Wisconsin for frontline workers

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) has begun assembling procedural masks at its Mount Pleasant facility, the company announced Tuesday, April 21.

The response is part of the company’s efforts to the spread of COVID-19 across the state and the U.S.

Masks assembled in Wisconsin went through testing in the U.S. and the company said it will continue to assemble “tens of thousands” of procedural masks for general use by medical professionals, law enforcement, pharmacists, and caregivers, and others.

Foxconn is also working with Medtronic — a U.S.-based medical technology provider — on a plan to produce medical ventilators in Wisconsin. The medical and technical experts from both companies are working closely to fast-track the research and development and production processes so additional ventilators can be quickly produced to fight the current global pandemic.

At the facility, Foxconn said it has implemented safety protocols and procedures that include body temperature screenings, compliance with recommended PPE guidelines and more for employees who are still reporting to work. Those who are able have been transitioned to working from home, the company said.