× Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approves plan to mail ballots for fall election

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, April 21 voted unanimously to create a “SafeVote program” under which all registered voters in the City of Milwaukee would receive an application for an absentee ballot along with a postage-paid return envelope in time for them to participate in the fall 2020 general election.

The resolution, authored by Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, directs the executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission to create (by the end of May) the SafeVote program, which, for the first time in city history, would prompt the mailing of an absentee ballot application to all registered voters in the city.

“The right to vote is sacred in our democracy, and I am grateful for the support of my colleagues on SafeVote,” Alderwoman Dimitrijevic said in a news release. “The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has made congregating in groups a threat to public health, and we recognize that voting by mail must be seen as the best way to ensure the best possible participation in a vital election.”

The measure’s primary co-sponsor, Alderman Khalif Rainey, said the scenes across Milwaukee on April 7 during the spring primary election must not be repeated in November.

“The spectacle of thousands of citizens gathering to vote on April 7, while in a way inspiring, was an unacceptable danger to their own well-being and that of others,” Alderman Rainey said. “Affording residents the opportunity to vote by mail in an efficient and safe manner is the right way to go this fall.”