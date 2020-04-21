Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Milwaukee police seek help locating suspect, vehicle in 21st and North shooting

Posted 7:18 pm, April 21, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying and locating a vehicle and suspect wanted for recklessly endangering safety in a shooting incident that happened near 21st and North on Saturday, April 18.

Police say the suspect and victim had an altercation when the suspect shot the victim and fled north on 21st Street. The victim is recovering.

The suspect is described as an African-American female, 35-40 years old, 5’7″-5″8″ tall and around 120 pounds with a thin build, short orange/red hair and two gold teeth.

The vehicle in question is described as a white, 2013 or newer Nissan Pathfinder SUV.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

