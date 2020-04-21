Open Record Special Edition: The worst waiting game

MILWAUKEE — The Paycheck Protection Program was a loan program designed to help small businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Weeks later, the money was gone, leaving thousands of small business owners in Wisconsin and across the country asking, “What now?”

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 reporter Angelica Sanchez on to talk about how COVID-19 is hitting Wisconsin’s small business community.

Sanchez has been tracking the issue and talked with several small business owners about the effect the coronavirus has had on their bottom line and livelihood. The team talks about the Paycheck Protection Program, what happened to that loan money, and if there are any state measures protecting small businesses here in Wisconsin.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

