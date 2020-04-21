‘We’re still here:’ Nonprofit needs your help to care for those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

LIVE: Pres. Trump, White House officials provide daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic
Posted 4:35 pm, April 21, 2020, by , Updated at 04:58PM, April 21, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Staying safe at home is not an option for everyone. Some people need to be hours away for critical medical care.

Kathy's House near 103rd Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee is a place of peace in an uncertain time.

"It’s great because it feels so much like home," said Anthony & Sandie O’Malley, Kathy’s House guests.

Sally and Anthony O'Malley

Kathy's House

Sandy O'Malley and her husband, Anthony, are staying at Kathy's House. They are from Oakfield, Wisconsin. He has what he called a particularly stubborn leukemia.

"I can’t think of another place I’d rather be, honestly," said Anthony O’Malley.

Kathy's House is staying open during the coronavirus pandemic because of people like the O'Malleys.

"We’re still here. We’re still open. We’re still operating. Unfortunately, cancer and other critical illnesses don’t stop just because of COVID-19," said Patty Metropulos, president/CEO of Kathy's House.

But staying open comes with challenges. To limit exposure, the organization is operating without its 300 volunteers. Their annual gala was canceled.

"Each year, we raise almost 25% of our total revenue at the gala," said Metropulos.

The organization's sponsors from last year are matching all donations up to $50,000. They're hoping a virtual fundraiser will help continue a service that can't go online.

"We’re really grateful there’s a place like this for people in our situation," said Anthony O’Malley.

If you'd like to support Kathy's House, CLICK HERE to make a donation.

