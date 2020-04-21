× Wisconsin Republicans sue governor over stay-at-home order

MADISON — Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature asked the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 21 to block an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration extending a stay-at-home order until May 26.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald asked the Supreme Court to take the case directly, a move that would skip lower courts and get a final ruling sooner.

Evers on Thursday announced that he was directing state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm to extend the order closing most nonessential businesses from April 24 to May 26.

Vos and Fitzgerald said Tuesday that there was “immense frustration” with the extension. They argue that Palm exceeded her authority in issuing it.

Evers has said he believes the order was made legally. Vos and Fitzgerald said the order is eroding the economy and liberty of people in the state.

The lawsuit was filed as Vice President Mike Pence was in Madison touring a GE Healthcare facility where ventilators are being produced. Pence said during the tour that social distancing and other mitigation efforts have helped to slow the spread of the virus.

As of Tuesday, 242 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin and there are more than 4,600 confirmed cases.

Speaker Vos and Senate Majority Leader Fitzgerald released the following statement:

“The public outcry over the Safer at Home order continues to increase as positive COVID cases decrease or remain flat. There’s immense frustration regarding the extension, as it goes beyond the executive branch’s statutory powers. Wisconsinites are forced to sit by with no voice in the process. Other Midwestern states with more confirmed cases, like Ohio, have set firm dates to begin a phased reopening far earlier than the Evers administration. “The governor has denied the people a voice through this unprecedented administrative overreach. Unfortunately, that leaves the legislature no choice but to ask the Supreme Court to rein in this obvious abuse of power. Wisconsinites deserve certainty, transparency, and a plan to end the constant stream of executive orders that are eroding both the economy and their liberty even as the state is clearly seeing a decline in COVID infections.”

