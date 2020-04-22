× 1 dead following mobile home fire in Pleasant Prairie, cause under investigation

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — One person is dead following a mobile home fire late Tuesday night, April 21 in Pleasant Prairie.

Firefighters were called out to the Timber Ridge Manufactured Housing Community on 104th Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a mobile home fire.

Initial responding units reported heavy fire at the rear of a unit on the southeast side of the mobile home park. Witnesses stated the person that lived in the unit was possibly still inside.

Pleasant Prairie Firefighters extinguished the flames, however during a search of the mobile home a body was located. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

The scene is currently being investigated by Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire Departments, assisted by members of the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force.

Pleasant Prairie Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Departments from Winthrop Harbor, Zion, Newport, Beach Park Illinois, and Somers WI. The Racine Fire Bells also responded to provide emergency service support.