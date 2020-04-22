× 19 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after April 9 voted in-person, worked at polls

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday, April 22 said 19 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after Thursday, April 9 have reported that they voted in-person or worked the polls on election day.

DHS noted that several of those people reported other possible exposures as well.

“Public health officials continue to interview people who have tested positive with COVID-19 and query whether someone has reported voting in person or working at the polls. Since we only have data on positive cases (without a comparison group of people who were not tested or tested negative), there is no way to know with certainty if any exposures at the polls that are reported are in fact attributable to COVID-19 illness,” said The Wisconsin Department of Health Services.