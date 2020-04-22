19 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after April 9 voted in-person, worked at polls

LIVE: Coronavirus update from the Wisconsin National Guard, DHS
MADISON, WI - APRIL 07: Poll worker Josh Harrison, center, works with Chad Donahue, right, during curbside voting on April 7, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. Residents in Wisconsin went to the polls a day after the U.S. Supreme Court voted against an extension of the absentee ballot deadline in the state. Because of the coronavirus, the number of polling places was drastically reduced. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday, April 22 said 19 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after Thursday, April 9 have reported that they voted in-person or worked the polls on election day.

DHS noted that several of those people reported other possible exposures as well.

“Public health officials continue to interview people who have tested positive with COVID-19 and query whether someone has reported voting in person or working at the polls. Since we only have data on positive cases (without a comparison group of people who were not tested or tested negative), there is no way to know with certainty if any exposures at the polls that are reported are in fact attributable to COVID-19 illness,” said The Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

