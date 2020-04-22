Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Cinderella brings magic to Florida neighborhood with special drive-by visit

Posted 6:26 am, April 22, 2020, by

ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 5 / STORYFUL) — The beloved Disney princess paid a magical visit to an Orlando neighborhood on April 21 in hopes of spreading joy during isolation.

Video posted to Twitter by Cindy Simmons shows the princess complete with a white horse-drawn carriage, waving and greeting people from the street.

“I hope you’re having a magical day,” Cinderella says as she continues her enchanting tour.

“So Cinderella just came through our neighborhood and I full on ugly cried,” Simmons wrote alongside the wholesome footage.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.