'Suspicious death:' Man found dead in Brown Deer home during welfare check

BROWN DEER — A death investigation is underway in Brown Deer after a man was found dead inside multifamily building during a welfare check.

According to police, officers responded to a building on W. Rivers Edge Circle near Green Bay Road on Tuesday, April 21. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male.

The State of Wisconsin Crime Laboratory was requested to assist Brown Deer investigators with the scene. Brown Deer police will work in conjunction with the Crime Laboratory and Medical Examiner’s Office to positively identify the deceased and determine the cause and manner of death.

At this time, the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.