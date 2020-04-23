2 men sought for stealing 7 bottles of liquor from gas station in Village of Butler

BUTLER — The Village of Butler Police Department is investigating a retail theft that happened at the W Fuel Stop on Thursday, April 16.

According to police, two suspects entered the business around 9:20 p.m., selected seven bottles of liquor, and presented them at the front counter. However, when the clerk looked away, the suspects took the bottles and exited the store without paying.

The total amount stole was $216.43.

Suspect #1: Male, black, middle aged, 5’05” to 5’08” tall. He was wearing a baseball hat, blue medical mask, multi-colored hooded sweater, and jeans. The suspect walks with a limp.

Suspect #2: Male, black, approximately 20-25 years old, approximately 6’00” tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweater with white pockets and a black winter hat.

The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon or burgundy 4-door sedan older model, possibly a Chevrolet Caprice or Mercury Grand Marquis

Anyone with information, similar incidents or that recognizes the pictured individuals and or vehicle please contact the Village of Butler Police Department – Officer Biermann at 262-781-2431 Ext. 1103 or our dispatch center at 262-446-5070 to speak with the Police Officer on duty.