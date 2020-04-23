‘Designs are freely available:’ Community answers the call for 3D printed masks during COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- A few weeks back, Concordia University put out a call for help creating 3D printed face masks. On Thursday, April 23, the community answered the call.

Fifth-grader Daniel Connolly made a special delivery to Concordia University Thursday morning.

"I'm dropping off 3D printed face masks," said Daniel Connolly.

Daniel has a 3D printer at home and decided to put it to work.

"I have several friends who are a doctor. My uncle is a doctor. I also thought it'd be a nice community service project," said Connolly.

Concordia University has been busy printing masks too. Once they had a design, they decided to share it.

"The designs are freely available. There's just a download link and we update that link whenever we get a new design," said Mike Litman, Chair of Computer Science, Concordia University.

What makes this mask different is it comes in two parts. The silicone gasket helps make sure the mask works for each individual person.

"We'll call it N95-esque, but it is not officially N95," said Litman.

Volunteers who used Concordia's design are now dropping off their finished products.

David Williamson and his family made 127 masks using 3D printers from Our Redeemer Lutheran School where he works.

"If you have the means to do it, you should definitely jump in and help out and do it," said Williamson.

It's all been a big project with a simple goal to help how you can.

"We're kind of nicknaming the masks the "community masks" because it's really taken a community of people to put this together," said Litman.

The masks are then distributed by the Milwaukee Police Department.

If you have a 3D printer and would like to help, click here.