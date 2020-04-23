× ‘Health and safety:’ 2020 Milwaukee Pride Parade canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

MILWAUKEE — The 2020 Milwaukee Pride Parade has been canceled due to health and safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Milwaukee Pride Parade was originally scheduled for June 7.

“The health and safety of our board, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, and attendees are our highest priority,” says the Milwaukee Pride Parade Board.

This is the first time the Milwaukee Pride Parade will not be held since it began in 2005. The Milwaukee Pride Parade Board of Directors will provide refunds to registered entrants.

According to a press release, organizers are working on alternative events or ways to continue to support the community and fulfill their mission to, “…provide a family fun oriented celebration of LGBT Pride for the citizens of Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee.” Updates will be posted on the Milwaukee Pride Parade Facebook and website.

The Milwaukee Pride Parade plans to return in 2021.

“We hope that the Milwaukee Pride Parade will be back and better than ever next summer, and we cannot wait to once gather together with our community,” says organizers.