‘Obvious power grab:’ Gov. Evers responds to Republicans after lawsuit filed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- We're hearing from Governor Tony Evers for the first time since Republicans filed a lawsuit against the extension of "Safer at Home."

In his radio address Thursday, April 23, Governor Tony Evers says "Safer at Home" is working and that the latest data shows these measures have saved anywhere from 300 to 1,400 lives. Still, the governor says we are not out of the woods just yet.

Of course, not everyone feels this way or agrees with an extension of the "Safer at Home" order. Republicans in the Legislature filed a lawsuit against it this week. They are hoping the state Supreme Court can rule against an extension.

Gov. Evers says the state is following the "Badger Bounce Back" program which aligns with the White House recommendations.

At the top of the list to re-open the economy is a steady 14-day decline in cases. He says staffers from his office are in talks with staffers in Speaker Robin Vos' office.

During his afternoon briefing, he addressed the lawsuit.

"He and the Legislative Republicans have decided to take this to the Supreme Court and that's nothing more than a blanket obvious power grab which I reject," Evers said. "We hope that the state Supreme Court hears our argument which I hope will be prevailing."

Gov. Evers also touched on the protests planned for Friday, April 24 in Madison and Milwaukee. He says he celebrates the first amendment but asks that protestors against "Safer at Home" stay at least 6 feet apart.