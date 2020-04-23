Over 20 tornadoes hammered the South on Wednesday, more expected Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHERN UNITED STATES -- Over 20 tornadoes touched down in the southern United States Wednesday, April 22 and more are expected Thursday, April 23. At one point, there were four distinct supercells on radar producing a tornado in Oklahoma.

Many of these storms lasted for hours and the threat for severe weather on Thursday, April 23 is aimed at the southeast.

In all, unofficially (still need to be surveyed by the NWS), there were 27 tornadoes reported between Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana on April 22. Each state saw at least a strong damaging tornado, with injury and death tolls still being counted.

Wow, incredible video of the Madill, OK tornado moments ago. Major damage. Taken by Lane Chapman. #okwx pic.twitter.com/K74gAaMkz7 — Jon Haverfield (@JonDopplerWX) April 22, 2020

A late afternoon long-track large #Tornado caused massive damage in Onalaska, Polk County, TX. This damage is along the Trinity River just off Highway 356. There were some injuries here. #severeweather @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/6y2rIhsspN — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) April 23, 2020

While some of these strong storms didn't produce a tornado, damaging winds were widespread from East Texas all the way into Mississippi, reaching over 58 mph+. For areas in Louisiana and Mississippi, this is the third week in a row they have seen EF3 (136 mph+ winds) rated tornadoes or stronger move through the region.

For Thursday, April 23, it's the southeastern United States that are in the bullseye of severe weather. All-day long there will be threats of severe weather and likely more tornadic activity.

An impressive cold front continues to swing through the Gulf states with already a destructive resume.