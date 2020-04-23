Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Still looking for those hearty winter flavors? Check out this recipe for slower cooker pot roast soup

Posted 9:43 am, April 23, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- It's spring in Wisconsin -- and a lot of us are still looking for those hearty winter flavors. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe to enjoy the best part of pot roast.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Shoulder Roast Boneless (2-1/2 pounds)
  • 2 cups chopped onions
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions
  • 1 cup frozen hash brown potatoes (cubes)
  • 1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 cups broccoli slaw
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas

COOKING:
Cut beef Shoulder Roast into 12 equal pieces. Place in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker. Add onions, tomatoes, potatoes, broth, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 6 hours or on LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)

Stir in broccoli slaw; continue cooking, covered, 30 minutes or until broccoli slaw is crisp-tender. Turn off slow cooker. Stir in peas; let stand, covered, 5 minutes.)

