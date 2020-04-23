Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Video: Froedtert, Medical College of Wisconsin staff cheer on 75-year-old COVID-19 survivor

Posted 3:51 pm, April 23, 2020, by , Updated at 03:55PM, April 23, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital staff on gave Fred, a 75-year-old resident of Milwaukee, a proper sendoff when he was released Tuesday, April 23, after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since April 4.

Officials say Fred suffered fever and acute hypoxic respiratory failure as a result of the coronavirus. He was one of the first patients at Froedtert Hospital to be placed in the prone position which prevented him from needing to be placed on a ventilator.

“My nurses and care team were exceptional. Care was beyond what I could expect,” Fred was quoted as saying in a news release.

In a news release, Chris Klann, Nurse Manager (Pulmonary/Medicine) at Froedtert Hospital said, “Seeing this patient overcome such obstacles while maintaining a positive attitude has been inspirational to the staff. The staff have worked hard to care for these patients and it is very rewarding to see a patient is discharged from the hospital.”

