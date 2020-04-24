× $1B Racine schools referendum, subject to recount after petition, passes by 4 votes

RACINE — By just five votes, the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) referendum of up to $1 billion was approved on Election Day, April 7. After a petition and recount, the referendum was approved Friday, April 24 — by a four-vote margin.

JUST IN: The @RacineUnified referendum has passed, in a recount, by four votes. YES: 16,715

NO: 16,711 The district will have the ability to spend up to $1 billion (with debt) on building upgrades over the next 30 years. @fox6now — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) April 24, 2020

Plans include using more than half of the money over the next 30 years for construction and renovations, including the need for heating and air conditioning updates, security upgrades, and roofing replacement.

Statement from RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien

We are pleased that the recount confirmed election day results. I want to sincerely thank our community for your support. We are ready to get to work and put our long-range facilities plan into action. This plan will transform Racine Unified and impact every school and every student for years to come. Our teachers will finally be able to teach in 21st century learning environments with the tools necessary to support student success. I also want to thank the many staff and community members who spent six days hand-counting ballots to ensure the voices of our community members were heard.