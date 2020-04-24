Educational toys and games: Some toys and games that can extend learning at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Play that is both fun and educational is more fun than ever. Sherry Artemenko joins FOX6 WakeUp with some toys and games that can extend learning at home.

Silly Spaghetti by Hape, 3 years and up ($19.99)

• Brought you breakfast today

• Bend and twist the pasta for good fine motor strengthening-handwriting

• Snap on 11 pieces of food,

• Kids imitate their everyday experiences, elevates language

• Make a face, add conversation, pretend play and dialogue

My First Rush Hour by Thinkfun/Ravensburger, 3 and up, ($23.99)

• New preschool version, element of pretend play

• Cars, garbage truck, school bus, different properties on how they move

• Problem solving, logic, spatial orientation

• Free up a route for Red Hero Car to exit down ramp and win

• Levels of play easy, medium, hard

• Safety Officer and Hero car for pretend play

Splurt! by Gamewright, 10 years and up, ($9.99)

• Think fast and answer first!

• Answer has to meet criteria--categories, letter placement, syllables, and word length

• Problem solving, deductive reasoning and mentally search for words that match linguistic requirements

Corolle`s Baby Bath Calypso, 18 mo and up, ($40)

• Kids love water play so here is best companion for tub, pool or ocean

• Little beads inside her so she floats and dries easily

• Sits, eyes shut for sleep, can suck her thumb

• perfect for acting out pretend play, easy to grab and take along

Go! Go! Cory Carson Freddie`s Firehouse by VTech, 2 and up, ($14.99)

• Based on the Netflix series of Cory Carson`s adventures

• Comes with sister Chrissy and Freddie Firetruck

• Race down slide to answer the call, activates the PlayZone for chat as well as another spot at the Firehouse door for auxiliary characters to activate